Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell on persistent trade rumors: ‘I genuinely, humbly don’t care’

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell (1) drives past New York Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Yes, Los Angeles Lakers veteran point guard D’Angelo Russell is well aware that he’s been the subject of rampant trade rumors. No, he doesn’t care. It’s not that Russell doesn’t want to be with the Lakers, it’s just that he refuses to spend much time worrying about it. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday afternoon, just a few hours before Los Angeles hosts the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Russell said he knows the way his contract is structured makes him a strong trade candidate, but that he can’t, and won’t, worry about it.

