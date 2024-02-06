Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell on persistent trade rumors: ‘I genuinely, humbly don’t care’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Yes, Los Angeles Lakers veteran point guard D’Angelo Russell is well aware that he’s been the subject of rampant trade rumors. No, he doesn’t care. It’s not that Russell doesn’t want to be with the Lakers, it’s just that he refuses to spend much time worrying about it. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday afternoon, just a few hours before Los Angeles hosts the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Russell said he knows the way his contract is structured makes him a strong trade candidate, but that he can’t, and won’t, worry about it.

