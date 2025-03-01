Lakers G Austin Reaves sidelined by right calf injury in first quarter vs. Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been sidelined by right calf soreness in the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Reaves played nine minutes and scored six points before heading to the locker room late in the first quarter. The Lakers announced during the second quarter that Reaves wouldn’t return. The injury meant the Lakers were facing the Clippers without two starters. Rui Hachimura strained his left knee Thursday against Minnesota and didn’t suit up against the Clippers.

