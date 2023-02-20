LAFC aims to defend its MLS Cup title in 2023

Major League Soccer is set to open its 2023 season. LAFC won the 2022 Supporters Shield and went on to lift the MLS Cup, defeating the Philadelphia Union on penalties. Coach Steve Cherundolo heads into his second year with those lofty expectations now in place. Gareth Bale, who scored the extra-time goal that sent the championship game to penalty kicks, has retired after his short stint with the team. One other key loss was Cristian Arango, who transferred to Pachuca in Mexico. There’s still a lot of firepower on the squad, and there were even recent rumors that the team is interested in Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

