Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper help Phillies beat Rockies 7-4 for 5th straight victory

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 17th home run and Bryce Harper had three hits including two doubles to back a strong start by Jesús Lazardo as the Philadelphia Phillies won their fifth game in a row, 7-4 over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh also had three hits each in Philadelphia’s 17-hit attack. Trea Turner, Max Kepler and Alec Bohm each had two hits for the Phillies.

Lazardo (5-0) allowed one run on two hits in six innings with 10 strikeouts.

Schwarber tied the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead with his solo shot to center in the seventh.

Harper gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead three batters into the game off Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (1-8) with his first double. Stott singled leading off and Turner followed with a ground-rule double. Nick Castellanos made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Colorado scored a run in the fourth when Brenton Doyle walked, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Tyler Freeman.

Philadelphia made it 4-1 in the fifth when Schwarber walked and scored from first on a two-out double by Kepler. Bohm and Marsh had two-out RBI singles following Schwarber’s homer for a 7-1 lead in the seventh.

Adael Amador had an RBI single in the seventh. Max Lazar pitched the final two innings and allowed RBI singles by Mickey Moniak and Ryan McMahon in the ninth.

Senzatela allowed four runs on 10 hits in six innings for the Rockies, who have lost three straight and fell to a major league-worst 8-40.

Key moment

Schwarber’s homer to center in the seventh off Ryan Rolison was his ninth against a left-hander. That’s more than the total of every team but the Yankees.

Key stat

The Phillies are 5-0 against the Rockies this season, outscoring them 30-10.

Up next

Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (1-3, 2.52 ERA) starts Wednesday against Rockies LHP Carson Palmquist (0-1, 11.25).

