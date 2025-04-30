Kyle Manzardo’s homer in the 9th inning propels Guardians to 2-1 victory over Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Manzardo homered to right field to lead off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Manzardo connected on a changeup down the middle by Louis Varland (1-2) for his eighth homer of the season and the first walk-off hit of his career.

It was the second walk-off win for the Guardians this season. They won their home opener on April 8 over the Chicago White Sox 1-0 on a bases-loaded walk.

Emmanuel Clase (4-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Bo Naylor also went deep for the Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) throws out Minnesota Twins' Ty France at first base in the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki

Ty France had three hits for Minnesota, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Naylor, who came in 2 for 20 in his last six games, drove a fastball by Twins starter Chris Paddack into the right-field stands on the ninth pitch of the at-bat to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

France evened it in the fifth with a solo shot to right-center off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee. France has an RBI in four straight games.

Key moment

France lined a base hit to center off Clase with one out in the ninth inning. DaShawn Keirsay Jr. came on as a pinch runner, but was caught stealing at second to clear the bases.

Key stat

The game started after a 3-hour, 10-minute weather delay due to the threat of thunderstorms in the area.

Up next

RHP Pablo López (2-1, 2.08 ERA) goes for Minnesota against Cleveland’s RHP Luis Ortiz (2-3, 5.96 ERA) on Wednesday.

