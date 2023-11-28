Kyle Gibson can earn $500,000 in annual performance bonuses in deal with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses each season in his deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, which guarantees the 36-year-old right-hander $13 million. Gibson’s contract, announced Nov. 21, calls for a $12 million salary next year and includes as $12 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. He would earn a $500,000 bonus in any year he pitches 175 or more innings. Sonny Gray’s $75 million, three-year contract calls for a $10 million salary next year, $25 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

