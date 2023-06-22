Kreilach scores 2 goals, Real Salt Lake beats St. Louis 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored two goals, teenager Gavin Beavers saved two shots and Real Salt Lake beat St. Louis City 3-1. RSL (7-7-5) improved to 2-8-2 in 12 road matches against expansion teams — with the first victory knocking LAFC out of the 2018 playoffs. RSL lost to St. Louis 4-0 in March, tying its worst loss to an expansion team. St. Louis (9-7-2) is winless in four straight matches, going 0-2-2. SLC won its first five matches but has since gone 4-7-2. Diego Luna opened the scoring in the 15th minute for Real Salt Lake. Kreilach’s first goal gave RSL a 2-1 lead in the 48th after sending home Maikel Chang’s heel pass. Kreilach also scored in the 66th with a one-touch finish of Andrew Brody’s cross.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.