Kraken visit the Wild after Wright’s 2-goal showing

Seattle Kraken (30-34-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-25-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -177, Kraken +148; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Minnesota Wild after Shane Wright’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Kraken’s 6-2 win.

Minnesota has a 38-25-5 record overall and a 16-15-2 record on its home ice. The Wild have a 33-3-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Seattle is 30-34-5 overall and 14-19-0 in road games. The Kraken have a 6-10-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 21 goals and 35 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 11 goals and 37 assists for the Kraken. Brandon Montour has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.