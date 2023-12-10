Kraken take losing streak into home matchup with the Wild

Minnesota Wild (9-12-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-13-7, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -127, Kraken +107; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to stop a seven-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild.

Seattle is 8-13-7 overall and 4-7-2 in home games. The Kraken have a 2-5-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Minnesota has a 4-8-2 record on the road and a 9-12-4 record overall. The Wild have gone 4-7-0 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has eight goals and 13 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and 15 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: out (lower body).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

