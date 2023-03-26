Kraken play the Wild after Tolvanen’s 2-goal performance

Seattle Kraken (40-24-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (42-22-9, first in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Minnesota Wild after Eeli Tolvanen scored two goals in the Kraken’s 7-2 win against the Nashville Predators.

Minnesota has a 23-11-3 record in home games and a 42-22-9 record overall. The Wild are 20-9-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Seattle has gone 24-9-4 in road games and 40-24-8 overall. The Kraken are 17-6-3 when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won 4-0 in the previous meeting. Tolvanen led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 42 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has 35 goals and 24 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body), John Klingberg: day to day (upper body).

Kraken: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (illness), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.