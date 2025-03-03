Kraken host the Wild after Tolvanen’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (35-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-31-4, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Minnesota Wild after Eeli Tolvanen scored two goals in the Kraken’s 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle has a 14-14-4 record at home and a 26-31-4 record overall. The Kraken have a 13-7-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Minnesota is 21-9-3 on the road and 35-22-4 overall. The Wild have an 11-5-2 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won 5-4 in a shootout in the previous meeting. Jordan Eberle led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has 19 goals and 18 assists for the Kraken. Shane Wright has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 21 goals and 31 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.