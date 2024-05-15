Koepka sets the stakes, and the menu, at PGA champions dinner at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For one evening, at least, the center of the golf universe was the world’s most famous horse track. Defending PGA champion Brooks Koepka hosted the traditional champions dinner at Churchill Downs, a quick drive from Valhalla, where he’ll try to defend his title. Most of the sport’s still-active champions passed under the twin spires for the celebration. One notable exception was two-time champion Rory McIlroy. Koepka called it a good time and said his chef helped the staff at the racetrack do the cooking. The menu went heavy on the smoked meats: smoked brisket, smoked beef short ribs, smoked fried chicken, smoked cedar plank salmon.

