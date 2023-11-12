Kitts’ 1st career double-double leads No. 6 South Carolina to 114-76 win over No. 14 Maryland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had career highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds and helped fuel a game-changing, 17-4 burst right before halftime as No. 6 South Carolina ran past No. 14 Maryland 114-76 on Sunday. Kitts was a little-used freshman who joined the program at midseason last year. Gamecocks sophomore Ashlyn Watkins had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five of the team’s 10 blocks. Te-Hina Paopao, an Oregon transfer, had 14 points. Shyanne Sellers led the Terps with 21 points. Maryland had not given up 100 points in almost 21 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.