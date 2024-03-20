Kings host the Wild after Kopitar’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (34-27-8, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-22-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -145, Wild +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Minnesota Wild after Anze Kopitar’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Kings’ 6-2 win.

Los Angeles has a 15-11-7 record in home games and a 35-22-11 record overall. The Kings are 29-3-6 in games they score at least three goals.

Minnesota is 34-27-8 overall and 16-15-4 on the road. The Wild have gone 14-8-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 7-3. Kopitar scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 38 assists for the Kings. Kopitar has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 11 goals and 44 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (lower body).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (undisclosed), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed).

