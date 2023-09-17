Kinda scores late to lift Sporting KC over Minnesota United 1-0

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gadi Kinda scored late in the second half to rally Sporting Kansas City to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Kinda waited until the 84th minute to score his third goal of the season for Sporting KC (9-12-8), using an assist from Roger Espinoza.

Tim Melia finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Sporting KC. Dayne St. Clair saved one shot for Minnesota United.

It was just the second victory for the visiting side in 17 regular-season matches between the clubs. Sporting KC had a 2-1 win on the road in 2020.

Minnesota United (9-9-10) saw a seven-match unbeaten streak — 3-0-4 — in the regular season end. The club has unbeaten runs of at least seven matches in each of the last five seasons.

