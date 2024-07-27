Kevin Durant ‘hopefully’ will play for the US in its Olympic opener against Serbia

PARIS (AP) — There is hope that Kevin Durant plays for the U.S. in its Olympic opener against Serbia on Sunday, which means the men’s national team may have 12 players available for the first time this summer. That is, unless something else happens. The Americans open their path toward what they hope is a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal when they take on three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and World Cup finalist Serbia in the opener for both teams at the Paris Games. Durant missed all five exhibition games the U.S. played coming into Paris because of a calf strain.

