Kerr suggests NBA move trade deadline to All-Star break, so teams don’t have to play shorthanded

Golden State coach Steve Kerr had a rotation in mind when he got to the arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. And less than an hour before the game, his plan needed to be tossed aside. The reason: Andrew Wiggins and Dennis Schroder weren’t Warriors anymore. The Warriors and Miami Heat were in the process of finalizing the deal that will send Jimmy Butler to Golden State, and that meant Kerr had to come up with a new plan in very short order. And after his team lost 131-128 in Utah, Kerr suggested the NBA handle this time of year a little differently.

