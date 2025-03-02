Kelvin Yeboah’s goal helps Minnesota beat Montreal 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ke;vin Yeboah scored a goal in the 69th minute to help Minnesota United beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday night.

Tani Oluwaseyi flicked a header from the center of the box toward the goal and Yeboah tapped it in from point-blank range to open the scoring.

Montreal had 63% possession but was outshot 14-3, 6-0 on target, by Minnesota.

Jonathan Sirois had five saves for Montreal (0-2-0).

Minnesota (1-1-0) won its home opener for the first time since 2018.

Minnesota United midfielder Carlos Harvey (67) controls the ball as CF Montreal midfielder Caden Clark (23) pursues during the first half of an MLS soccer match in St. Paul, Minn., Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr

