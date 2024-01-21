Kaylynne Truong has 7 3s, 25 points, No. 17 Gonzaga women win 12th straight 89-60 over Saint Mary’s

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points, Yvonne Ejim added 22 and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled to an 89-60 victory over Saint Mary’s for the Bulldogs’ 29th straight win at home. Brynna Maxwell scored 14 points for Gonzaga , which has won 12 straight games, and Kayleigh Truong added 10. The Truong twins combined for 11 assists as the Bulldogs had 23 on 31 baskets. Eliza Hollingsworth had nine rebounds as Gonzaga had a 33-21 advantage on the boards. Tayla Dalton had 17 points for the Gaels and Addison Wedin scored 16. Kaylynne Truong was 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the third quarter when the Bulldogs stretched a 14-point halftime lead to 68-48.

