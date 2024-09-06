Karlie Samuelson scores 19, Mystics’ playoff push continues with 90-77 victory over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Karlie Samuelson came off the bench to score 19 points and the Washington Mystics continued their late-season playoff push with a 90-77 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night. Washington, which opened the season with 12 straight losses, has won five of its last six to pull a half-game behind the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream for the final spot in the postseason. Phoenix won just once in a five-game homestand, beating Atlanta 74-66 on Tuesday to clinch a playoff spot.

