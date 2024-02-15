Karaban scores 21 points as No. 1 UConn rolls past DePaul 101-65 for its 13th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points, and No. 1 UConn rolled to its 13th straight win, beating DePaul 101-65. Karaban nailed five 3-pointers — one shy of his career high — after scoring 25 in a romp at Georgetown last week, and the Huskies wasted little time burying the Blue Demons. They took control in the opening minutes and never looked back. UConn faces a stiffer test when it hosts No. 4 Marquette on Saturday. Stephon Castle had 15 points and six assists for UConn and Cam Spencer added 14 points five rebounds and five assists. Jaden Henley scored 15 for DePaul. But the Blue Demons lost their 12th straight game.

