Kansas State returns to desert to face Rutgers in the Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas State will try to rebound from a difficult finish to the regular season as it faces Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. The Wildcats were once in the thick of the Big 12 race, but lost three of their final four games as their offense faltered. Kansas State is certainly familiar with the desert, playing in the Rate Bowl for the fifth time. Rutgers had its down stretch in the middle of the season, losing four straight games as injuries mounted. The Scarlet Knights closed the season with a blowout win over Michigan State and have a chance to win consecutive bowl games for the first time since a run of five straight from 2006-11.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.