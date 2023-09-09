Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels headlines 34-23 victory over Illinois in season debut

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his season debut, Devin Neal ran for 120 yards and a score, and Kansas beat Illinois 34-23 in the first meeting between the Power Five schools since 1968. Daniel Hishaw added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Jayhawks, who put up nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 543 for the game while improving to 2-0 on the season. The Illini’s Luke Altmyer threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while running for 70 and two more scores, but he also was picked off twice in the game.

