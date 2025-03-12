Kansas matches NCAA record with 5 straight homers in 29-1 blowout of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas tied an NCAA record by hitting five straight home runs in Wednesday’s game against Minnesota.

The homer spree started with Chase Diggins’ three-run shot with no outs in the third inning.

Max Soliz Jr., Brady Counsell, Brady Ballinger and Jackson Hauge followed with homers to put the Jayhawks ahead 14-1. Counsell is the son of former big leaguer and current Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

The run of homers matches the NCAA record set three times previously, most recently by South Carolina against Georgia in 2006.

Kansas scored eight more runs in the fifth inning and won 29-1 in a game shortened to seven innings.

