Kameron Misner’s 9th-inning homer lifts Rays over Rockies 3-2 in Steinbrenner Field opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Kameron Misner led off the ninth inning with his first major league home run, giving Tampa Bay a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday as the Rays began their season of home games at Steinbrenner Field.

Miser, a 27-year-old who debuted last August, entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth. He drove a first-pitch fastball from Victor Vodnik (0-1) over the right-field wall for his second big league hit.

Pete Fairbanks (1-0) worked around two walks in the ninth for the win.

Tampa Bay is playing at the New York Yankees’ spring training home after Hurricane Milton destroyed the Tropicana Field roof on Oct. 9.

Kyle Freeland struck out seven in six scoreless innings for the Rockies, coming off their sixth straight losing season. Freeland threw 53 of 67 pitches for strikes, starting his first eight batters with strikes and 15 of 20 overall.

Tampa Bay tied the score in the seventh on Jonathan Aranda’s sacrifice fly and José Caballero’s RBI single against Tyler Kinley.

Tampa Bay last year ended a streak of five straight postseason appearances.

Ezequiel Tovar hit an RBI double in the third and Kyle Farmer a sacrifice fly in the fourth against Ryan Pepiot, who gave up two runs — one earned — and six hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and a walk.

Mickey Moniak made his Rockies debut as a pinch runner in the ninth and was caught stealing.

Key moment

With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh, the Rays asked for a video review when plate umpire Mark Wegner ruled Curtis Mead was not hit by a pitch near his elbow guard. The call was upheld and Mead grounded into a forceout.

Key stat

Steinbrenner Field has the same dimensions as Yankee Stadium: 318 feet down the left-field line, 399 in left-center, 408 in center, 385 in right-center and 314 in right.

Up next

Rays RHP Zack Littell (0-0) was inserted into the rotation following an injury to Shane McClanahan and starts Saturday against Colorado RHP Anthony Senzatela (0-0).

