Kahleah Copper draws T for reacting to Nigeria’s late bucket in big U.S. win at Olympics

PARIS (AP) — First-time Olympian Kahleah Copper helped the U.S. dribble out the shot clock with no need for another bucket to pad an already huge lead at the Paris Games. Nigeria then saw the chance to score and beat the buzzer. Ezinne Kalu drove to the basket for a final two points. Or so everyone thought. What seemed to be an 88-73 win by the U.S. over Nigeria on Wednesday night in the women’s basketball quarterfinals wound up to be an 88-74 win. Officials called a technical foul on Copper for how the American took issue with Nigeria scoring after the U.S. willingly turned the ball over. U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve called it an unfortunate misunderstanding.

