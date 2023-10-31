Justin Thomas to be part of Atlanta team in TGL. Annika Sorenstam now an Augusta member

Golf’s new tech-driven TGL League is getting closer to reality. Justin Thomas is the first player assigned to one of the six teams. He’ll be joining Atlanta Drive GC. Thomas was among the first of 24 players to sign up for the league that was created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The league has 23 players announced. Woods is not among them. Also still to come is the sixth team. In other golf news, Annika Sorenstam is now a member at Augusta National. Chairman Fred Ridley confirmed during the Asia Pacific Amateur that the retired LPGA star now has a green jacket.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.