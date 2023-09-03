Juhasz leads Minnesota against Phoenix following 16-rebound outing

Phoenix Mercury (9-27, 2-15 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (18-19, 11-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dorka Juhasz leads Minnesota into a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury following a 16-rebound game in the Minnesota Lynx’s 91-85 overtime victory against the Atlanta Dream.

The Lynx have gone 11-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is ninth in the WNBA averaging 80.0 points and is shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Mercury are 2-15 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brittney Griner averaging 1.3.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won the last meeting 75-64 on July 8. Napheesa Collier scored 12 points to help lead the Lynx to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 21.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Griner is averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Mercury. Moriah Jefferson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Mercury: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (ankle), Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.