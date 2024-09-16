Judge is awesome. So is Ohtani. But it’s the balanced Diamondbacks who have MLB’s best offense

PHOENIX (AP) — Aaron Judge is mashing homers at an astounding pace for the New York Yankees. Shohei Ohtani provides the same type of thump for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But it’s the Arizona Diamondbacks that have the best offense in the big leagues — by quite a bit. The Diamondbacks came into Sunday’s games averaging 5.48 runs per game, a full half run better than the second place team, which is the Yankees at 4.98. Arizona was at it again on Sunday, pulling off a 11-10 win in 10 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

