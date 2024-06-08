Juan Soto still out of Yankees’ lineup against Dodgers with forearm inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto remains out of the New York Yankees’ starting lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left forearm inflammation. The star right fielder missed his first game of the season Friday night in the series opener after being removed from Thursday’s game versus Minnesota with forearm discomfort. A scan showed only inflammation, which Soto called “a relief,” and he is day to day. Center fielder Trent Grisham replaced Soto in the lineup again, with Aaron Judge shifting from center to right. And for the second consecutive night, left fielder Alex Verdugo was moved up from cleanup to Soto’s regular No. 2 spot in the batting order.

