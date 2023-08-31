Joveljic’s PK goal lifts Galaxy over Earthquakes 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2. Tyler Boyd gave Los Angeles (7-10-7) the lead in the 16th minute, using an assist from Raheem Edwards to score his sixth goal of the season. Jeremy Ebobisse put San Jose (9-9-8) ahead 2-1 with a goal in the 31st minute. It came two minutes after an own-goal by LA defender Calegari knotted the score. Jamiro Monteiro picked up an assist on Ebobisse’s eighth netter of the campaign. The Galaxy scored the equalizer five minutes into the second half when Riqui Puig took a pass from Edwin Cerrillo and scored for a fifth time this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.