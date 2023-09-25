Joveljic, Barrios rally Galaxy to 3-3 draw with Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the 89th minute, Michael Barrios’ first goal with Los Angeles came in stoppage time and the Galaxy rallied for a 3-3 draw with Austin FC on Sunday night in a match that started three hours late because of a thunderstorm. Austin snaps a club-record four-match losing streak at home in all competitions and ends a three-match skid against the Galaxy with the tie. LA was trying to become the first team to beat Austin four times in a row but will have to settle for a 4-1-1 record in the last six matchups.

