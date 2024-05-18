Josh Hart leaves Game 6 versus Pacers with what Knicks say is abdominal soreness

INDIANPOLIS (AP) — Josh Hart left in the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Indiana on Friday night with what the New York Knicks said was abdominal soreness. Hart was seen holding his midsection multiple times during the game and asked to be taken out. Hart played just 31 minutes before becoming the latest injury for a team decimated by them. With All-Star Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic all sidelined, Hart has been one of the Knicks’ most dependable players. He logged all 48 minutes three times in the postseason and came into the game leading all players in total minutes played, and trailing only MVP Nikola Jokic in total rebounds.

