Josef Martínez, Caden Clark lead Montreal to 2-0 victory over Fire

MONTREAL (AP) — Josef Martínez had a first-half goal, Caden Clark scored in the second half and CF Montreal blanked the Chicago Fire 2-0. Martínez staked Montreal (8-12-10) to a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when he used Nathan Saliba’s first assist of the season to score for the sixth time. Clark found the net in the 74th minute for an insurance goal. Jonathan Sirois turned away four shots to earn his sixth clean sheet of the season for Montreal. Chris Brady finished with one save for the Fire (7-16-8).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.