Jorge Polanco and Mariners finalize a $7.75 million, 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Infielder Jorge Polanco and the Seattle Mariners have finalized a $7.75 million, one-year contract. A 31-year-old second baseman who also has played at shortstop and third base, Polanco hit a career-low .213 last season with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games. Polanco gets a $7 million salary, and the agreement includes a $6 million conditional player option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout. The option price would escalate to $8 million if he has 550 or more plate appearances in 2025.

