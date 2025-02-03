Jorge Polanco and Mariners finalize $7.75 million, 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Infielder Jorge Polanco and the Seattle Mariners have finalized a $7.75 million, one-year contract. A 31-year-old second baseman who also has played at shortstop and third base, Polanco hit a career-low .213 last season with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games. He was on the injured list from May 27 until June 24 because of a strained right hamstring. An All-Star in 2019, Polanco has a .263 career average with 128 homers and 492 RBIs in 11 seasons with Minnesota (2014-23) and Seattle.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.