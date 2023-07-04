Jorge López is reinstated by Twins after 15 days on IL to address his mental health

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reliever Jorge López was reinstated by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after using his time on the 15-day injured list to address his mental health.

The 30-year-old right-hander said he spent time talking to a psychologist after he had acted out in frustration during his struggles on the mound even before being placed on the injured list. As he hoped when he was first put on the IL, López returned quickly, needing just the minimal stay.

“I’m excited. I’m really pumped,” López said Tuesday. “These 15 days, they were something really good for me, to take advantage to be here today and be back to where I want to be. I’m just glad to be back with the team.”

López, a 2022 All-Star who was acquired at the trade deadline last year from Baltimore, didn’t allow an earned run in April, holding opponents to a .140 batting average over 12 innings and 13 appearances.

He surrendered two earned runs in his first outing in May. Over his next 16 appearances, he gave up 15 earned runs in 15 innings, and opponents hit .349 against him. That culminated in a two-inning appearance against Detroit on June 15, when López gave up three runs.

The team approached López about his reactions to the struggles, which he said included kicking and punching things.

“I got off the line a little bit,” López said. “I recognized that. Good thing I got some help, and like I said, I really appreciate what the team’s been doing, what the staff’s been doing. I couldn’t be more thankful for it. They just want me to be there and be good. That’s all I want to do, and that’s what I’m trying to pay back to them. So hopefully, we kind of stay concentrated, execute all the pitches, and I’m ready to roll.”

López became the fourth player in the majors this season to be added to the injured list for mental health following Colorado’s Daniel Bard, Detroit’s Austin Meadows and Oakland’s Trevor May.

López had been pitching on the side during his time on the IL and returns without a rehab assignment.

“He did everything that we could possibly hope that he could do,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He did it well. He did get a lot out of it, too. He’s been throwing the ball well, too. We did some live BPs. He looks good. … There was nothing else we felt we absolutely needed to see. And Jorge also thinks he’s in a good spot right now, too. I’m in agreement. So here he is and I’m glad he’s back.”

