Jordin Canada scores 20 with 8 assists as Sparks beat Dream 85-74 for third straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada had 20 points and eight assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-74. Canada, who scored 13 second-half points, also had four steals and Ogwumike added seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Layshia Clarendon scored 16 points and Azurá Stevens had 15 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, and eight rebounds for Los Angeles. The Sparks have won three games in a row for the first time this season and sit a half-game behind the eighth-place Chicago Sky in the WNBA standings.

