Jordan Morris, Stefan Frei lead Sounders to Western Conference final with 2-1 OT victory over LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Morris scored in the 109th minute and Stefan Frei made nine saves to lead Seattle to a stunning 2-1 overtime victory over top-seeded Los Angeles FC in a Western Conference semifinal at BMO Stadium, earning the fourth-seeded Sounders a trip to the conference final. Seattle advances to play the winner of Sunday’s semifinal matchup between the second-seeded Los Angeles Galaxy and No. 6 seed Minnesota United after ending a 10-match winless streak in all competitions (0-8-2) against LAFC.

