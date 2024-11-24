Jordan Morris, Stefan Frei lead Sounders to Western Conference final with 2-1 OT victory over LAFC

By The Associated Press
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, right, catches the pass intended to Los Angeles FC forward Olivier Giroud during the first half of an MLS Western Conference semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Morris scored in the 109th minute and Stefan Frei made nine saves to lead Seattle to a stunning 2-1 overtime victory over top-seeded Los Angeles FC in a Western Conference semifinal at BMO Stadium, earning the fourth-seeded Sounders a trip to the conference final. Seattle advances to play the winner of Sunday’s semifinal matchup between the second-seeded Los Angeles Galaxy and No. 6 seed Minnesota United after ending a 10-match winless streak in all competitions (0-8-2) against LAFC.

