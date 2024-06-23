Jordan Morris scores two late goals to rally Sounders to 3-2 victory over Dallas

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored two goals late in the second half and the Seattle Sounders rallied from two goals down to beat FC Dallas 3-2 in a wild finish. Neither club scored until rookies Logan Farrington and Patrickson Delgado teamed up for a goal in the 66th minute to give Dallas (5-9-5) a 1-0 lead. Delgado notched his third assist of the campaign four minutes later on a goal by rookie Petar Musa for a 2-0 advantage. The Sounders (6-7-7) closed within a goal in the 78th minute on a goal by Raúl Ruidíaz. Morris scored in the 88th minute and fourth minute of stoppage time to pull out the victory. Morris has scored six of his seven goals this season in the last seven matches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.