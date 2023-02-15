Johnson, Pastrana land spots in Daytona 500 as Daly breaks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and action sports star Travis Pastrana grabbed two of the remaining four open spots in the Daytona 500 during pole qualifying. IndyCar regular Conor Daly failed to get on track because of an electrical issue. Thirty-six drivers already were locked into the 40-car field based on NASCAR’s charter system. Johnson, Pastrana and Daly had to compete alongside youngsters Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith for the final coveted spots. Johnson and Pastrana got in based on single-lap qualifying speeds. The other two spots will be settled in twin qualifying races Thursday.

