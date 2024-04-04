Joey Gallo stops rough start to the season with a homer and adds 2 more hits: ‘Thank God.’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Gallo delivered a 447-foot, second-deck homer to end an 0-for-12 start to 2024 and thought to himself: “Thank God. I did something good.” Gallo added a double and a single in the Washington Nationals’ 5-3 victory over the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night and raised his average from .000 to .188. It was part of a 10-hit attack for the Nationals, who came in with a 1-3 record but can try to claim the three-game series against Pittsburgh with a win in the finale on Thursday.

