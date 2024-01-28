Joey Gallo finalizes a $5 million, 1-year contract with the Washington Nationals

Joey Gallo has finalized a $5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals. Gallo hit .177 with 21 homers, 40 RBIs and 142 strikeouts last year with the Minnesota Twins. The 30-year-old outfielder and first baseman had an $11 million, one-year contract, then became a free agent. Washington designated catcher Israel Pineda for assignment to make room on its roster. Gallo gets a $2.5 million salary, and the agreement includes an $8 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout, which would be payable by next Jan. 15. He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses this year for plate appearances.

