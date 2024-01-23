Joey Gallo agrees to $5 million, 1-year deal with Nationals, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations says Joey Gallo and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement for the 30-year-old outfielder and first baseman was subject to a successful physical. An All-Star with Texas in 2019 and ’21, the strikeout-prone Gallo has slumped in recent years. He hit .181 in the last five seasons with 88 homers, 190 RBIs and 597 strikeouts in 1,323 at-bats. Gallo hit .177 with 21 homers, 40 RBIs and 142 strikeouts last year with the Minnesota Twins.

