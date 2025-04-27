Joe Ryan strikes out season-best 11 as Twins top Angels 5-0 for 3-game series sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 on Sunday for their first three-game win streak since August.

Ryan (2-2) allowed four hits and a walk. The 28-year-old right-hander finished one strikeout shy of his career best. Justin Topa threw two hitless innings to complete the Twins’ second shutout of the season. Both have come with Ryan as starter.

Ty France had an RBI double and Ryan Jeffers doubled in two more runs — all in the sixth inning — knocking Angels starter José Soriano (2-4) out of the game. France also knocked in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly and Trevor Larnach added an RBI single in the seventh.

Carlos Correa had a double among his three hits. The 30-year-old shortstop went 6 for 11 in the series and is batting .211.

Soriano gave up four runs, three earned, in his five-plus innings as the Angels lost their third straight and for the fifth time in six games.

Luis Rengifo had two hits for the Angels. Mike Trout batted leadoff for the first time this season and went hitless. Trout, who batted leadoff six times last season, is hitting .170.

Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel didn’t play after leaving Saturday’s game with a bruised right knee. He is day-to-day.

Key moment

Twins center fielder Harrison Bader made a running, diving, back-handed catch in the seventh.

Key stat

The Twins’ first series sweep since August was also the team’s first against the Angels at Target Field since 2016.

Up next

Bailey Ober (2-1, 5.04) pitches for the Twins at Cleveland against Gavin Williams (2-1, 4.15) on Monday. The Angels start Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 5.47) at Seattle versus Bryce Miller (1-3, 4.21) on Tuesday.

