Jets take on the Wild in Central Division play

Winnipeg Jets (17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (13-3-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild play the Winnipeg Jets in a matchup of Central Division opponents.

Minnesota is 13-3-4 overall and 2-1-2 against the Central Division. The Wild rank eighth in NHL play with 69 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Winnipeg has a 17-4 record overall and a 6-1-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a 9-0-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Monday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the past 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has two goals and 18 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.