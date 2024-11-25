Jets’ search for GM and coach will be assisted by former GMs Tannenbaum and Spielman

The New York Jets are turning to one of their former general managers to help them find their next GM and head coach. The Jets announced Monday that The 33rd Team, a media, analytics and consulting group founded by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, will assist team owner Woody Johnson in the searches. Tannenbaum was the Jets’ GM from 2006 to 2012. He and Rick Spielman, former GM of the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, will be The 33rd Team’s primary representatives in helping find replacements for former coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas.

