Jets’ Saleh bristles at perceived cadence issue with Rodgers and offense, says it was ‘created’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh says any perceived issues with Aaron Rodgers’ cadence and the New York Jets’ offense can take a hike. The coach was terse Wednesday when asked whether he and his quarterback have spoken about Rodgers’ calls at the line of scrimmage. It’s something that has suddenly become a hot topic after an ugly loss last Sunday to Denver was filled with several mental mistakes on offense. Saleh insisted there’s no cadence issue and never was, and it was something that was created. Saleh believes the situation was perhaps blown out of proportion by the media and some fans, who might have misconstrued comments by him after the game.

