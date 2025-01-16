Jets interview Steelers’ Arthur Smith and Texans’ Bobby Slowik for their head coach vacancy

The New York Jets interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik for their head coach position. The meetings with Smith and Slowik gave the Jets 12 known candidates with whom they’ve spoken to about their vacancy. Smith was the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach from 2021 to 2023. The 37-year-old Slowik met with the Jets in a video interview since the Texans remain in the playoffs and are preparing to face the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. He’s in his second year running the Texans’ offense.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.