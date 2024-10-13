Jets host the Wild after overtime win

Minnesota Wild (1-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (2-0, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -167, Wild +139; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Minnesota Wild after the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime.

Winnipeg went 21-9-1 in Central Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last season. The Jets scored 45 power-play goals last season on 240 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

Minnesota had a 39-33-10 record overall while going 9-14-3 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Wild scored 248 goals while giving up 260 for a -12 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.